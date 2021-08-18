Brandon Lee Biddle, 43, of Tripoli, Iowa, and formerly of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa due to complications of COVID-19.
Brandon was born July 7, 1978, in Iowa City, Iowa, the son of Wesley and Deborah (Spading) Biddle. He was baptized Jan. 23, 1994, in Lansing, Iowa. He attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools and graduated in 1996. After graduation, Brandon served in the National Guard until 1999. He was united in marriage to Rachel Knittel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Waverly, and they were later divorced. He was united in marriage to Heidi Lorraine Steine on Dec. 14, 2012, in Waverly.
Brandon will always be remembered as a hard worker. He worked at the Waverly, New Hampton and Denver Kwik Star locations; Delta McKenzie in Dike; and most recently had been working at Omega Cabinets.
Brandon was a lifelong bowler, and his passion for bowling had him traveling around the area to different leagues and to the state bowling tournament. Teaching his kids about life was very important to Brandon. He showed them that being selfless and living the simple life were great examples of how he wanted to raise his kids. He also had a funny side to him and could always break out the “claw” at just the right moment.
Brandon and Heidi recently took over guardianship for their niece, Gracelynn Hanson.
Brandon is survived by his wife, Heidi Biddle, of Tripoli; a son, Dylyn Biddle, of Waterloo; a daughter, Makayla Biddle, of Denver, Colorado; and a son, Ayden Biddle, of East Dubuque, Illinois; two grandchildren, Phoenix Lee Even and Amiyah Mae Even; his mother, Deb (Jay) Dana, of Waverly; a sister, Nicole (John) Rudolph, of New Jersey; a brother, Wesley J. Biddle, of Seattle, Washington; his father-in-law, Garry Steine, of Calmar; numerous nieces and nephews and his previous wife, Rachel Knittel.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Morris and Wanda Biddle, and his maternal grandparents, Richard and Neatha Spading.
There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. There will be a private family memorial service Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.