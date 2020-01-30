Breakfast After the Bell was implemented at Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School at the beginning of January to provide students in seventh and eighth grades to have the opportunity to purchase a complete breakfast or items off the breakfast cart after the school day begins.
The goal of the breakfast cart is to provide healthy options for students that are hungry or may have not had a chance to eat breakfast prior to the 8:20 a.m. school starting time.
Since implementation W-SR Food Service has noticed an increase in participation numbers. Students that eat breakfast give their body energy to think and to perform better in school.
The breakfast cart idea was generated from the students involved with the W-SR Food Service Lunch Advisory Committee that meets monthly after-school on Wednesdays. Fuel Up to Play 60 grant money purchased the portable cart. Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School has received over $40,000 that past 10 years to promote healthy eating and physical activity from the National Dairy Council and MidWest Dairy’s Fuel Up to Play 60 Initiative.
Brody Kuhse, W-SR Middle School eighth-grade student and Iowa Fuel Up to Play 60 Ambassador recently was invited to attend the “Rise By Lifting Others Up Galabration” held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York in early December. Kuhse and his mom, Kristie Kuhse (W-SR MS Fuel Up to Play 60 Program Advisor) were invited by GENYOUth, a leading youth health and wellness nonprofit dedicated to creating healthier school communities.
Brody was one of six students from around the United States invited to attend the prestigious event. In attendance were NFL team owners, former NFL players and other corporations committed to childhood nutrition and wellness.
This year's theme "Rise By Lifting Others!", embraced the importance and value of mentoring, inspiring, challenging and investing in youth to help them achieve their personal best. Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America helped present the organization's prestigious Vanguard Award to Kevin Warren, Commissioner-Elect of the Big Ten Conference and former Chief Operations Officer for The Minnesota Vikings.
In passing the torch to Warren, Williams, the 2018 award recipient, said, "Remember, it all goes back to the fact that healthy and educated children not only perform better in school, but they are our future employees, leaders, and yes, consumers. Let's continue to give them the future they deserve."
"Each year our Gala highlights and celebrates the strides GENYOUth has made in supporting the development of healthy, high-achieving students," said Alexis Glick, GENYOUth CEO. "I am so proud to say that through the support of our corporate and foundation partners, along with our Gala guests, we raised nearly $2 million – contributions that not only make our programs possible but most importantly address the critical needs of today's youth to be healthy, physically active and prepared to be vital members of America's workforce."
Brody was honored to be part of this incredible opportunity and bring these ideas back to Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School.