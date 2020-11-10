Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a new proclamation Tuesday morning during a COVID-19 news conference in Des Moines to increase mitigation measures to fight the novel coronavirus as positive cases continue to increase statewide.
In a summary of the new measures provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the headline measure is that all social, community, recreational or leisure gatherings, as well as for youth and high school sporting events, there is a limit of 25 or less people indoors or 100 or less people outdoors, with social distancing.
However, if there are more than those limits, everyone age 2 and older must wear a mask when attending. Also, no businesses were ordered to be closed, and a full mask mandate was not issued.
The measures take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday and run through 11:59 p.m. Nov. 30.
A full summary of the governor's proclaimed measures are the following:
Gathering Restrictions: Social, community, recreational, or leisure
● If more than 10 people: 6 feet distancing between groups; Groups limited to eight people, with the exception of households larger than eight; Take other reasonable measures to ensure social distancing, increase hygiene, etc.
● If more than 25 people and indoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except when eating and drinking.
● If more than 100 people and outdoors, all participants over 2 years old must wear masks except when eating and drinking.
● All these restrictions apply to wedding receptions, including distancing, group limitations, and mask requirement if event is sufficiently large
Youth and High School Sports:
● If more than 25 people and indoors, all spectators over 2 years old must wear masks and maintain 6 feet distance from other spectators
● Only two spectators permitted for each youth athlete
● Athletes of any age can be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks
Restaurants and Bars: Restaurant or bar, including a wedding reception venue, winery, brewery, distillery, country club, or other social or fraternal club
● Six feet distancing between groups
● Groups limited to 8 people unless larger group is all same household
● Seated when eating or drinking and limit congregating
Personal Service Establishments: Salons, barbershops, massage therapy establishments, tattoo establishments, and tanning facilities
● Ensure that all customers are six feet apart when performing services
● Mandated to wear masks, except when performing face services
Closer/Prolonged Contact Establishments: Bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds, children’s play centers
● Ensure that groups and individuals are six feet apart at establishment
● Groups limited to eight people unless larger group is all same household
Remote Working/Other Employer Measures: All employers shall evaluate whether any more of their employees can feasibly work remotely and to the extent reasonable, shall take steps to enable such employees to work from home. Those remaining open shall take other reasonable precautions.