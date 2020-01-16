The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning in effect from 6 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the weather statement issued Thursday afternoon, snow may be heavy at times during the morning and afternoon hours before possibly transitioning to freezing rain or drizzle in the late afternoon and evening. Highest snowfall accumulations will reside in north central Iowa with lesser amounts of 3-4 inches further south with about a 10th of an inch of ice possible through Friday night.
A strong cold front then sweeps through the state on Saturday, bringing with it strong winds, falling temperatures and possibly some additional light snowfall. Winds are expected to be from the northwest and gusting to 40-50 mph during the morning hours on Saturday, then remain windy throughout the day. Near-blizzard conditions could occur in parts of central and north central Iowa.
This warning includes Bremer and Butler counties along with the surrounding counties. Plan on slippery road conditions when traveling Friday and Saturday along with reduced visibilities. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions, dial 511, go to 511ia.org or download the Iowa 511 app from the Apple or Google Play stores.