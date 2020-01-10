The National Weather Service had issued a winter weather advisory for Bremer and Butler counties starting at 3 p.m. Friday and will last until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Forecasters are predicting about 1-3 inches of snow falling in the area, with less to the north, through about midnight Friday. Then a second round of snow will start Saturday morning and last through the early evening hours with approximately 3-6 inches total expected in the area by Saturday night.
As with any snowstorm, caution is advised for anyone driving. Make sure headlights are on, go slower than usual, as the snow and possible ice will make the streets, side roads and highways slick, and keep a good distance between yourself and the vehicle ahead. Also, be sure to have a winter survival kit in your car just in case.
It is also advisable to have a weather application from either the National Weather Service or any of the local media outlets on your mobile device to get instant updates on the weather.