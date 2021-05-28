DAVENPORT — After a total of eight hours of deliberation following six days of testimony, a Scott County jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera of first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Mollie Tibbets.
Bahena Rivera will be sentenced July 18 in Montezuma following a pre-sentencing investigation. He will face a mandatory sentence of life without the possibility of parole.
The jury, consisting of seven men and five women, with nine whites and three of Latin or Spanish descent, arrived at the verdict.
Judge Joel Yates had an attendant read the verdict after getting the packet from the foreman of the jury. All 12 members polled affirmed it was their “true and accurate verdict.”
Bahena Rivera showed little emotion as he stood for the verdict reading. While the judge surveyed the panel, the defendant looked dartingly back and forth between Yates and the jury.
According to a report from the pool reporter in the courtroom, some of the jurors took a moment to look right at Bahena Rivera before answering the judge’s query. One older female juror “stared almost with distain towards the defendant during this time,” the reporter wrote.
The prosecution, made of Assistant Iowa Attorney General Scott Brown and Poweshiek County Attorney Bart Klaver, presented a case based on DNA evidence and an interview Bahena Rivera had with then-Iowa City Police Officer Pamela Romero, a bilingual speaker, along with a Poweshiek County Sheriff’s deputy and an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation agent.
The prosecution also used video evidence from a surveillance camera that showed a fleeting image of Tibbetts followed by a black Chevrolet Malibu with non-standard doorhandles and rims that belonged to Bahena Rivera. Tibbetts disappeared July 18, 2018.
During the interview that spanned 11 hours from the night of Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2018, Bahena Rivera eventually led authorities to a corn field near the Poweshiek-Iowa county line. There, Tibbetts’ body was found covered in corn leaves and greatly decomposed. Medical examiners determined she was stabbed between nine and 12 times.
During the defense’s case, Bahena Rivera took the stand and claimed that two men, wearing stocking masks and covering all other identifying features, ordered him to seek out Tibbetts, and they were responsible for her death. He claimed that they threatened his ex-girlfriend and daughter harm if he didn’t go along or said anything to anyone else.
Defense attorney Chad Freese had tried to pin the murder on other possible sex offenders known in the area as well as Tibbetts’ boyfriend, Dalton Jack. Recalled to the stand, Jack denied to Freese that he had anything to do with Tibbetts’ death, and a rebuttal witness called by Brown, Jack’s employer, said Jack was in Dubuque the night of the disappearance for a job.