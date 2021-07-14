The judge presiding over the first-degree murder case involving a Mexican immigrant has delayed sentencing scheduled for Thursday in order to hear arguments about newly discovered evidence about who may have killed Molly Tibbetts in 2018.
Judge Joel Yates has ordered instead a hearing on a motion to compel for Thursday based on a motion filed Tuesday night by attorneys Chad and Jennifer Frese on behalf of their client Cristhian Bahena Rivera, who was convicted on May 28 of first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death.
In their motion, the Freses claimed there was a jailhouse witness who came forward to detail a claim of another inmate who may have killed the Brooklyn native and University of Iowa student.
According to court documents, the first inmate talked to authorities about the second’s claims that there was a “trap house” allegedly owned by a 50-year-old New Sharon man. A search warrant provided to the defense attorneys on Tuesday showed that the suspect met with a sex trafficking victim at the Casey’s in Brooklyn, 27 miles from New Sharon. The warrant also details the alleged activity inside that house.
The Freses also noted that they had conducted an investigation of missing person’s cases in and around Poweshiek County over the past few years, and that there have been “at least 10 children” involved in them. A current case focusing on Xavior Harrelson, of Montezuma, is the most recent.
The attorneys state in their filing that Xavior disappeared May 27, near the end of Bahena Rivera’s trial, from the trailer park in Montezuma where he lived with his mother. It is alleged in the documents that the alleged trap house owner was once involved romantically with the mother, and they had lived together until they were evicted on Dec. 4, 2019.
The defense alleges that the suspect may have been one of the last people to be near Xavior before the boy’s disappearance, according to an independent investigation the attorneys commissioned.
The Freses state that the state has violated their client’s due process rights, set forth in a federal case Brady v. Maryland which compels prosecutors to provide evidence that could be favorable to the defense under the 14th Amendment.
During the hearing on Thursday, which is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, the inmate who came forward is expected to testify, and the second inmate will be identified, according to court documents. A hearing on a motion for a new trial will be set after Thursday’s proceedings.
Bahena Rivera faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole after his conviction.