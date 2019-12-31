The Bremer County Fair Association on Tuesday announced its new location following the expiration of its lease in February 2022.
In a post on its Facebook page, the fair board said they announced they will move to the east side of Waverly in a 50-plus-acre site near the future Titan Machinery dealership site.
According to the post: "
The parcel ... will be adequate for the fair today and for future growth.
"Members of the BCFA have been searching for the perfect fit, for the entire region. Over the past years, the criteria shifted and recently voiced at a special listening post held in Waverly on November 18, 2019.
"The new fairgrounds will have state of the art structures available for a variety of entertainment activities including 4H and FFA programs. It will be a multi-use, top-notch facility that leaders hope will bring the entire county together."
We will have more in the Jan. 7 edition of the Bremer County Independent.