The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a tornado watch for Bremer and Butler counties and multiple other counties across Iowa until 10 p.m. Monday.
Threats possible in the area include a few tornadoes possible in the watch area with scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph possible and scattered large hail events with stones up to 1 1/2 inches in diameter possible.
The NWS estimates that there is a 50% chance of at least two tornadoes or more in the watch area, with a 20% chance of at least one in the EF2 to EF5 range. There is also a 40% probability of 10 or more severe wind events, a 20% shot of at least one having gusts of at least 75mph.
The probability of at least 10 or more hail events in the watch area is at 40%, with one having hail of at least 2 inches in diameter at 20%, and a 70% shot of six or more combined hail and wind events.