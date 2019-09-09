Today

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. High around 85F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.