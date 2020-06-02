After a special meeting held Monday, June 1, the Bremer County Fair Association has made the diﬃcult decision to cancel the 2020 Bremer County Fair; including the 2020 Queen Contest.
This decision was not taken lightly and the Bremer County Fair Association is actively working to provide the Bremer County Extension Oﬃce and 4-H the resources needed for a successful 4-H & FFA Expo. Bremer County 4-H and FFA members, your information will be sent out individually by the Bremer County Extension Oﬃce.
“The COVID-19 pandemic is ever-changing, and this is the decision we felt needed to be made, in consultation with Bremer County Emergency Management & Public Health, with the information and guidelines set forth today,” said Josh Petersen, Bremer County Fair President. “The health and well-being of our fair goers, vendors, volunteers and fair board members is of utmost importance.”
Thank you for your continued support of the Bremer County Fair and we are committed to come back July 25-31, 2021, stronger than ever.
2020 Bremer County Fair shirt order forms are online now. Orders are due June 22. Orders and payments must be completed online by visiting https://stores.inksoft.com/bremercountyfair/shop/home