The City of Waverly is opening the final phase of an east-west transportation corridor which will connect with Iowa Highway 3 on the east and west sides of Waverly. The project has been part of the city’s growth plan for over 50 years.
The final phase of the Cedar River Parkway, from Eighth Street Southeast to Highway 3 East, will officially open today at 10:30 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the west end of the new bridge across the Cedar River.
The first phase of the corridor, the construction of 10th Avenue Southwest from Highway 3 West to Fourth Street Southwest, was completed in 2001. The second phase, a 3/4-mile segment of the Cedar River Parkway from Fourth Street Southwest to Eighth Street Southeast was completed in 2014. The final phase of the corridor, the remaining 1-mile section of the Cedar River Parkway from Eighth Street Southeast to Highway 3 East, will open on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The final mile was the costliest and also the most impactful mile of the corridor. It includes a multiple-span bridge crossing of the Cedar River, which cost $4.9 million to build and is the longest bridge in Bremer County at 820 feet. It is the most impactful mile in that the bridge will provide the only 500-year flood-resistant crossing of the Cedar River for Waverly.
The total cost of the final phase of this project is about $10 million. This project was 100% funded by Local Option Sales Tax and TIF revenues.
This scenic section of the Parkway is paralleled by a 10-foot-wide pedestrian/bicycle trail. The Parkway Trail crosses and also connects to the Waverly Rail Trail, completing a segment of the regional 40-mile Rolling Prairie Trail from Dumont to Readlyn.
There is an opportunity for developing trailhead parking next to the pond with direct access to the popular Waverly Rail Trail. The new corridor also provides an efficient arterial connection to youth sports facilities and Waverly-Shell Rock school campuses for residents in east Waverly.
The roadway construction project utilized creative design to filter the stormwater runoff from the street. The borrow sites used to obtain the fill material for the roadway have been turned into stormwater management facilities that route nearly 100% of the water runoff from the roadway through these ponds. The area surrounding the ponds are being restored to native grasses and flowers.
The concrete barrier rail on the bridge utilized form liners to create the appearance of limestone. The color pallet chosen to stain the concrete is intended to reflect the limestone that is so abundant in northeast Iowa and utilized as erosion stone throughout the project.
This new urban arterial will provide congestion relief for downtown Waverly by providing an alternative route for commuter and truck traffic currently using Highway 3/Bremer Avenue.
The expansion of transportation alternatives is a necessity to meeting the needs of the growing Waverly community.