The dream to create a complex for the local baseball and softball groups as well as the Bremer County Fair on the western outskirts of Waverly is dead.
On Friday afternoon, the 12-year battle to deliver on the wishes of the late Neil Smith came to an inevitable end, after a prolonged history of setbacks and renewed starts. The members of the board wrote, in effect, the project's obituary.
Mayor Dean Soash declared during the July 1 Waverly City Council meeting that the project was “dead,” though some members held out hope that it could be salvaged. In the meantime, the city established a task force that will make its report to the council on Monday during a study session.
“While we still feel that a combined county fair/ball facility in Waverly is the best, most sensible, and most feasible solution to a host of needs identified over 10 years ago, we are unable to continue,” wrote the board, which includes representatives of the Waverly Softball Association and the Bremer County Fair Association.
The board members wrote that they are going to work over the next few months the details of the recent events. They added that a portion of the money that was donated has been spent on development costs, which included design work, engineering, marketing, public relations and consultants.
“As of today, we have no final determination as to what happens with the funds that remain,” the letter said. “Our efforts will focus on providing our major donors with an opportunity to direct a prorated portion of their donation to another charitable cause.”
They added that they will support the city’s efforts to establish a youth ball complex along Cedar River Parkway north of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex and will help the BCFA with their difficult decisions for the location of the new fairgrounds. The fair recently received a three-year extension to use Memorial Park through February 2023.
“Should the city end up selling the Smith property at a profit, we believe that the right thing to do with the proceeds from that sale is for the city to invest all of the money in fair and baseball/softball projects,” the letter read.
Below is the letter in its entirety:
To the Citizens of Waverly,
After a 12 year uphill battle, it is with no pleasure that the Champions Ridge Board is officially announcing that the project can no longer move forward. While we still feel that a combined county fair/ball facility in Waverly is the best, most sensible, and most feasible solution to a host of needs identified over 10 years ago, we are unable to continue.
In 2007, the original volunteers for this project were organized by the City of Waverly with the support of the Bremer County Fair Board and the youth and adult ball groups to design, fundraise, and build a single complex that would be the permanent home for each group. It was a huge request but the volunteers took it seriously and they got to work. Over the years, many volunteers cycled into and out of this work, but all showed passion and commitment to this effort, pushing forward despite the obstacles placed in front of them because that is what they were asked to do. At no point was this group ever told to stop, change directions, or break into separate groups; they just kept plugging away.
Recently, youth baseball & softball have been placed in a situation where they had to choose between continuing to move forward with the unified complex, or have their needs met in a different location with a scaled-down proposal paid for by the city. The Champions Ridge Board could not work with the new proposal because it does not meet the basic requirements placed on us by the city, namely development of a single location that meets the needs of all ball groups and our county fair.
That said, we understand their decision and hold no ill will toward the youth boards that decided to accept the city’s offer. Given the persistent rhetoric by city leaders that we are “no more” and their lack of response to our proposals to move forward, coupled with the youth ball groups’ decision to change locations, our Board feels compelled to recognize that the Champions Ridge project is terminated.
We express our sincere thanks to the many, many volunteers who gave countless hours trying to improve the community through the Champions Ridge development. Also, we are especially grateful to the many donors who see and value the vision that was laid out by the original task force and city leaders back in 2007. Additionally, we owe a deep debt of gratitude to Neil Smith and his family for providing a home for what could have been a wonderful landmark complex for NE Iowa.
We will be spending the next few months working out the details flowing from this current circumstance. A portion of the money raised for Champions Ridge has been spent along the way on a number of development costs including additional design work, engineering, marketing and public relations, consultants, and the like. As of today, we have no final determination as to what happens with the funds that remain. Our efforts will focus on providing our major donors with an opportunity to direct a prorated portion of their donation to another charitable cause.
Moving forward we hope that the entire community will work together to meet the critical needs facing our ball programs and the county fair, as laid out in 2007. We ask that you please refrain from politicizing the work of volunteers and the projects they serve. The “Champions Ridge People” and the “Plan B People” were asked to serve in a volunteer role by the city, and by their respective boards. Respect them for serving their community, selflessly and diligently.
With the November election just around the corner, consider which candidates are best equipped to listen to all voices, engage in constructive dialogue, stay focused on the “big picture,” and pursue bold yet feasible approaches to keeping Waverly vibrant, progressive and an attractive place to live and work. Vote for individuals who you believe will be transparent in their decision making. Vote for the candidates that you think will serve our community best, doing so knowing that you will not always agree with every stance he or she takes, or every vote cast.
Finally, we want the community to know that we support “Plan B.” We recognize it is currently the only project that can meet the needs of our youngest ball players. We trust that the city will remain supportive of the project and see it through until the end. At the same time and in keeping with our 2007 mandate, we implore our city leaders to commit, in writing or other formal action, to building the remaining diamonds needed to serve our older youth and adult ball programs. We remain fully supportive of the Bremer County Fair Board and the tough decisions that they will have to make as they shift back to where we were in 2007, but now with less than 2 years to figure it out instead of 10. Should the city end up selling the Smith property at a profit, we believe that the right thing to do with the proceeds from that sale is for the city to invest ALL of the money in fair and baseball/softball projects.
We wish all the best to those involved with these projects as they work to make them happen, and we look forward to the outcomes that we have all been waiting for. It doesn’t matter how long it takes or exactly how it happens, so long as it all gets done in the end.
The Champions Ridge Governing Board
County Fair Reps: Renee Neil (Plainfield), Chris Dix (Waverly), Nylene Geerts (Denver)
Waverly Ball Reps: Travis Nuss (Youth Baseball), Chris McCarville (Youth Softball), Greg Miller (Adult Softball)
At-large Rep: Brenda Meyer (Readlyn)
Support Staff: Fred Ribich and Terry Hinrichs