Bremer County Attorney Kasey Wadding has filed upgraded charges in the December hit-and-run accident, which resulted in the death of a Waverly man.
Michael Gregg Yeatman Jr. now faces leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death, a Class D felony. The original charge was leaving the scene of a personal injury, a serious misdemeanor.
The charge stems from a Dec. 15 accident in Waverly in which Yeatman, 23, allegedly left the scene of an accident in the 300 block of the Second Street Southeast, around 1 a.m.
Dave Schmalz, 56, was found lying on the street when police arrived. Schmalz was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics where he later died.
Arraignment is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Bremer County Courthouse.