In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the Charles City Community Schools are exploring options following an earlier announcement from Waverly-Shell Rock about an investigation into racist taunts toward a Comet baseball player on June 27.
Without mentioning W-SR by name, the Charles City statement says that W-SR's report "lacked the clarity we need and desire."
"We are eager to see a clear action plan on the part of the involved school district to accept responsibility and ensure students can be kept safe from bigoted and inappropriate behaviors," the statement continues.
In the public statement from W-SR, the district said that it conducted an "extensive" investigation into the incident during a baseball doubleheader between the Comets and Go-Hawks at Harms Stadium at Hertel Field, which W-SR swept Charles City.
The full report, W-SR officials said, is not public because "the individuals involved are students," and that "federal and state law prohibit the district from releasing specific findings and actions relating to this matter."
The W-SR statement also says it "is taking appropriate measures in response to this incident."
However, the Charles City officials "aim to give transparency on how we are responding with our own anti-bias work to address these issues and provide safety for all of our kids at activities," according to their statement. "This work has been developed over the past few weeks with the input of our families, students, staff and community members."
As a result, the Comets are looking to institute the following measures:
First, the school is evaluating whether it will remain in the Northeast Iowa Conference, of which W-SR is also a member, as Charles City is formulating a task force of coaches, district leadership, students, parents and alumni to research this avenue. They expect to have a recommendation to their school board by Sept. 1.
Secondly, NEIC superintendents held an emergency meeting on Tuesday at Charles City and New Hampton's request, which outlined expectations moving forward. Although the statement did not mention W-SR by name, it said the Go-Hawks must develop "clear, measurable action steps to solve racism and sportsmanship issues."
The Comets have also made a request to have a one-year, penalty-free moratorium allowing Charles City to refuse to participate in athletic events against W-SR during the 2020-21 academic year.
"Charles City leadership also made clear that if these expectations are not met, we will pursue new conference partnerships," the statement reads.
Thirdly, the school has asked the Iowa High School Athletic Association to have any postseason matchups between the Comets and Go-Hawks be played on neutral sites. The two teams were paired up in a Class 3A Substate 3 baseball semifinal, and if they were to have met on Monday, they would have been at a site that would have been determined after Friday night's first-round games. However, W-SR lost to South Tama, 4-2, while Charles City defeated Decorah.
Fourth, the statement says that the IHSAA and Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union executive directors have met with Charles City school officials and will use this situation as a catalyst for statewide change. Some elements include increased fan education, active bystander training, postseason accountability for low sportsmanship marks, and more obligation for home team administrators to address inappropriate fan behavior.
"Charles City will hold our own students to a higher standard of sportsmanship going forward," the statement concludes. "Anyone not living up to the expectations established by our student leaders this fall will be asked to leave the area of play and experience appropriate consequences.
"Charles City is leading by example, with clear action steps to address critical equity and antiracism issues. We aim to live up to our mission statement: 'Regardless of who you are or what your story is, you can learn and be loved here.'"