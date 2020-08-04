Bremer County Courthouse employees and visitors are "strongly encouraged" but not mandated to wear masks following an announcement that one courthouse employee has presumptively tested positive for COVID-19.
Bremer County Auditor Shelley Wolf made the announcement by a press release around noon Tuesday after an inquiry by Waverly Newspapers.
During Monday morning's Board of Supervisors meeting, Waverly Newspapers inquired about the county's policy regarding masks. Chairman Tim Neil said there are signs posted on the door of the courthouse that "masks are recommended and encouraged."
However, masks are mandatory for the courtrooms on the second floor, by order of the Iowa Judicial Branch.
Meanwhile, Waverly City Council passed a resolution Monday night that will require the public to wear face coverings while entering municipal buildings on a 5-2 vote. An employee policy will be enacted internally, according to City Administrator James Bronner.
According to the county's press release, the affected employee has "been away from work and out of the courthouse for nearly a week."
A walk through the courthouse by Waverly Newspapers on Tuesday afternoon confirmed that employees and visitors are abiding by the recommendations. Multiple signs are posted that reinforce the guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which includes social distancing and hygiene measures.
The release also notes that hand sanitizer is available throughout the building.
The press release also advises that there are many ways to access Bremer County services without entering the courthouse. There are online services available, which can be accessed by clicking on the blue online services box at the co.bremer.ia.us home page.
Services are also provided via telephone or mail or by using the drop box near the north entrance along First Avenue Northeast. Meanwhile, the only way to enter the courthouse until further notice is through the Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible entrance on the north side.