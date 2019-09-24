Two men from Cresco were arrested after Bremer County deputies stopped them Monday on an arrest warrant on U.S. Highway 63.
According to a press release, the vehicle was driven by Scott Simonds, 28. He and passenger Shelby Henry, 27, both had warrants for their arrest on charges of fifth-degree theft.
In court filings, Simonds allegedly wrote a bad check on July 1 at Brothers Market for $163.05, while Henry had written one for $160 at the same store on May 4. Both checks, through a bank in Elma, were returned due to closed accounts.
The two were arrested and charged each with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. However, they both have multiple charges in other counties, including felonies.
A further court record search found that Simonds is facing three felony counts of theft of lottery tickets in Winnebago County, and Henry is accused of seven counts of felony theft of lottery tickets in Benton County. Both men are accused of writing checks to buy multiple scratch tickets on the same closed checking account.
Henry was scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in Vinton, while Simonds’ arraignment was to take place Oct. 4 in Forest City. They were both held in Bremer County Jail pending court appearances. Additional charges are expected on both defendants.