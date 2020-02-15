DENVER — Though it wasn't the best of days of the Denver wrestling team, they still took the Class 1A District 1 team title.
By a margin of 1.5 points, the Cyclones outlasted West Hancock of Britt, 98.5-97. Denver will send four individuals to the traditional state tournament, which begins Thursday: Joe Ebaugh (113), Jacob Moore (126), Isaac Schimmels (132 champion) and John Ebaugh (160 champion).
Nashua-Plainfield, which won the sectional title a week prior in its gym by a half-point over the Cyclones, were third in the team standings with 88 points. They will take five wrestlers to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for state: Garret Rieken (106 champion), Trey Nelson (126 champion), Kyler Hackman (132), McKade Mann (138) and Evan Kalainoff (182).
North Butler-Clarksville (tied for fifth with 40 points) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (ninth, 26 points) each send two to state. The Bearcats have Chet Buss (heavyweight champion) and Kolben Miller (170) going, while the Cougars qualified Owen Kime (145) and Treyten Steffen (195).
Watch for more coverage and read full story in the Tuesday, Feb. 18 edition of the Bremer County Independent.