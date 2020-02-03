The Bremer County Sheriff's Office has arrested a total of four suspects stemming from two separate burglary incidents over the weekend in rural Sumner and rural Waverly.
On Saturday, deputies responded to a burglary in progress at 11:10 a.m. in the 2200 block of Viking Avenue. An investigation led to the arrest of Richard Lusher, of Evansdale, and Jerred Clos, of Waterloo, for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. They were both taken to the Bremer County Jail prior to an initial appearance.
Then at 8:42 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to another burglary in progress in the 2700 block of Midway Avenue. At the scene, they arrested Dylan Stull and Allison McPherson, both of Waterloo.
Both were charged with third-degree attempted burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. Stull also received a charge of possession of burglary tools and carrying weapons, both aggravated misdemeanors, and McPherson was additionally charged with unlawful possession of a prescription drug, another aggravated misdemeanor.
The Iowa State Patrol assisted in the Sunday incident. Stull and McPherson were both held at the Bremer County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.