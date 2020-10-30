A former World Series champion manager originally from Nashua has a new job.
According to ESPN baseball writer Buster Olney on Thursday, A.J. Hinch and the Detroit Tigers were working on a deal to make him the American League team’s next manager. ESPN on Friday reported that the Tigers have officially named him the new manager after a one-season suspension ends.
Hinch lived his early life in Nashua before his family moved to Oklahoma when he was 8 years old. He was a catcher for the Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, the Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies for a combined seven seasons. He then managed the Arizona Diamondbacks for parts of two seasons before becoming vice president of professional scouting for the San Diego Padres for four years before signing on with the Houston Astros as manager on Sept. 29, 2014.
With the Astros, Hinch amassed a record of 481-329 and guided the team to the 2017 World Series. The Astros also won the American League Western Division two more times under Hinch before falling in the A.L. Championship Series in 2018 to the Boston Red Sox and losing to the Washington Nationals in the 2019 World Series.
Hinch has a career managerial record of 570-452, including an 89-123 total with the D’backs.
However, an investigation by Major League Baseball found that Hinch’s Astros were embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2017, where they allegedly used video feeds to steal signs from their opponents’ catchers. Then someone would relay what pitches would be thrown by banging on a garbage can, according to reports on the scandal.
As a result, both Hinch and his then-bench coach Joey Cora, who was at the time of the investigation the Red Sox skipper, were suspended by MLB for the 2020 season. Hinch and Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow were fired by Houston’s ownership, as was Cora by Boston.
Hinch replaces Ron Gardenhire, who retired from managing the Tigers late in the season. Detroit is a rebuilding team, as they went 23-35 in the COVID-19-shortened season.
They only played 58 of the 60 scheduled games this season, because they had two games cancelled due to the early-August outbreak of the virus within the St. Louis Cardinal team and staff.
In the last full baseball season, the Tigers lost 114 games, and they have been at or near the bottom of the A.L. Central Division for the last few seasons. Because of that, Detroit has many young, talented prospects from picking high in the amateur draft.
A tweet on the Tigers’ official Twitter account shows Hinch signing his deal. He was able to find work once the 2020 World Series ended Tuesday night, when the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 3-1, to take the series four games to two.