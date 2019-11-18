The Bremer County Fair Association and the local office of the Farm Bureau are co-hosting a public meeting at 7 p.m. tonight at the 4-H building at the fairgrounds in Waverly.
The goal is to hear from farmers and other stakeholders ideas about the future of the fair, says Chris Dix, the secretary of the Bremer County Fair Association.
The move comes after Champions Ridge, the project originally envisioned as a joint complex between the fair and the Waverly Softball Association, has come to a dead end.
The Waverly City Council terminated the development its agreement with Champions Ridge in March, and has since offered the softball groups an alternative site for youth softball and baseball.
That left the fair in limbo, as they had paid for 40 acres of the late Neil Smith property, which was initially purchased by the City of Waverly.
The city still holds the deed for the fair’s land.
“It is hard to build on land you don’t have the deed to,” Dix said.
Meanwhile, the Waverly City Council has given the fair a two-year extension to stay in its current location at Memorial Park.
Organizers of tonight’s meeting hope to build a consensus on the future for the fair, which is one of the most vibrant fairs in the state.
“The idea is to get everyone in the county on the same page and get everyone to rally around the same idea,” Dix said. “We really want to hear from the county and hear their input.”