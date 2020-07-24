The Iowa High School Athletic Association has announced on Friday that the 2020 football season has been shortened from nine to seven regular season games and the playoffs have been expanded.
According to a release, the adjusted schedule accounts for flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation and COVID-19 cases. The start of the season, with practices beginning Aug. 10, first games on Aug. 27 and 28 and the semifinals (Nov. 13-15) and finals (Nov. 20-21) remaining as originally set.
The IHSAA has set a seven-week regular season, with schools opting to schedule either five, six or seven games within that time frame. Then every school will qualify for postseason play with a six-round bracket starting Oct. 16.
Also, all district games in 11-man football below Class 4A will be played starting in Week 3, with Weeks 1 and 2 being optional games. Games originally scheduled for weeks 5 through 9 will be moved up two weeks. Eight-player football will play their weeks 3 through 9 games on weeks 1 through 7.
The Association also announced that if a team needs to miss any games due to a COVID-19 positive test or exposure, the team is not penalized with a forfeit. Instead, it'll be recorded as a no-contest and not made up. Also, teams can let the IHSAA know of their intention to play by Aug. 17.
As of this writing, Waverly-Shell Rock has not made adjustments to its football schedule, but Denver has already removed the scheduled Sept. 11 game against North Fayette Valley and Sept. 18 matchup against Oelwein. The remainder of the Cyclones' schedule has slid up by two weeks, starting with their game at Sumner-Fredericksburg.