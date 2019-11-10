The Bartels Board of Directors is pleased to announce Paula Geise has been selected to lead Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, as CEO. Geise begins her duties Nov. 11.
"I'm very honored, and I look forward to really continuing to support the Bartels mission and really leading the aging services of Bartels forward," Giese said. "It's a growing community, and they've done great things over the years."
Her husband, Tom, is the mayor of Plainfield, where the couple lives. Giese was a past member of the board a few years ago.
The Bartels Board would like to thank Deb Schroeder, CEO, for her dedicated service and many contributions to the Bartels community for over 24 years. Mid-year Deb announced her intention to retire by the end of 2019.
“We congratulate Deb on her outstanding career at Bartels and wish her well in her retirement,” Pam Brickman Board Chair stated.
The board embarked upon an extensive search process for the CEO using CliftonLarsonAllen (CLA) Executive search firm, a member of Nexia International. The search process took several months, vetting out over 200 candidates. The board brought in the top four candidates for full interviews and subsequently narrowed the field to the final two.
Geise most recently held the position of Regional Director of Operational Initiatives for UnityPoint at Home. She has her Master's Degree in Nursing with an emphasis in leadership from the University of Northern Iowa and Allen College, Waterloo. Paula has over 30 years of experience in various roles in the healthcare industry and looks to take the Bartels workplace culture to the next level for the incredible staff of almost 250.
”We are extremely happy to have Paula Geise join the Bartels Community as CEO,” commented Pam Brickman. “Paula has both clinical and operational leadership experience, combined with experience in strategic planning and goal setting with which to lead Bartels. She has the ability to understand the complex dimensions of aging services, is comfortable in highly regulated environments, understands the continuum of care for residents, and has innovative strategies to improve and enhance quality of care.
"Her history leading capital projects and campaigns, strong communication skills and the ability to build strong relationships within the organization and within the community at large will strategically position Bartels senior living services and programs for the future,” Brickman added.
Bartels has over 65 years of experience in long-term care, 32 years of experience in independent living and employs almost 250 people and enriches the lives of over 290 residents. With its Christian-based mission and "residents first" philosophy, Bartels gives residents peace of mind knowing they can move to a higher level of care when needed without having to leave the community they call home. For more information, please visit bartelscommunity.org.