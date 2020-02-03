An 11-year-old girl has been charged with first-degree harassment and referred to juvenile authorities after allegedly writing threatening text messages to a Denver Middle School student.
According to a press release from Bremer County Sheriff's Det. Jason Ellison, Denver police received the report around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, which contained threats believed to be violent in nature and suggesting they may be carried at the middle school during the following week.
An investigation by police and deputies concluded the threats were not credible, and the school was never in danger, nor was anyone else. It was found the juvenile had used TextNow to send the messages.