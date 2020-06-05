In an effort to "clearly communicate the commitment we have to our community," Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman announced Friday he has taken up the "8 Can't Wait" pledge, issued by former President Barack Obama's foundation.
The mayor also urged the members of the Waverly City Council to do the same. Read more details in the Tuesday, June 9 edition of the Bremer County Independent.
The statement follows:
As your Mayor, I have taken the national “8 Can’t Wait” pledge. With this pledge, I expect law enforcement officers serving within the City of Waverly, to include all agencies, to:
1.) De-escalate situations, where possible, through communication, maintaining distance, slowing things down, and otherwise eliminating the need to use force.
2.) Not use maneuvers that cut off oxygen or blood flow, including chokeholds or carotid restraints, which often result in unnecessary death or serious injury.
3.) Intervene and stop excessive or unnecessary force used by other officers and report these incidents immediately to a supervisor.
4.) Not shoot at moving vehicles, which is regarded as a particularly dangerous and ineffective tactic.
5.) Limit the types of force and/or weapons that can be used to respond to specific types of resistance and specific characteristics such as age, size, or disability.
6.) Exhaust all other reasonable means before resorting to deadly force.
7.) Give a verbal warning, when possible, before using serious force such as shooting, tasing, or pepper spraying someone.
8.) Report each time they use force or threaten to use force (e.g., pointing a gun at a person).
These practices are currently in place with the Waverly Police Department and training regarding these matters is on-going.
I encourage each of the seven Waverly City Council Members to review the “8 Can’t Wait” pledge at www.obama.org/mayor-pledge/ and, if they choose to, take the pledge themselves. This is one means to clearly communicate the commitment we have to our community.