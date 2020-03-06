Janesville Mayor David Beenblossom was very close to terminating a mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls.
A 35-year veteran volunteer firefighter with the Janesville Fire Department who had plenty of experience with the professionals with the Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and recently installed as mayor, he was watching intently as the Cedar Falls City Council decided to fully implement the public safety officer (PSO) model for policing and fire protection.
Beenblossom met with and then wrote a letter to his fellow newly minted counterpart, Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green, in late February, stating his frustrations and had considered withdrawing Janesville from a pact between the towns for fire services. The C.F. council had voted, 5-2, during a special meeting on Feb. 20 to implement the plan and layoff eight full-time firefighters before Green vetoed it the next day, but the council overturned the veto by the same 5-2 vote March 2.
And then, Green and administrators from the C.F. Public Safety Department met with Beenblossom and Fire Chief Tim West to work out their differences Thursday night. They salvaged the working relationship between the cities with a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which is still being fine-tuned before the fire departments and city councils approve it, the mayors announced Friday.
“If that meeting (Thursday) night hadn’t gone well, we’d have been out,” Beenblossom said. “They had to convince me it was OK to keep on. I didn’t feel our firefighters had a safe environment, liability-wise. I came to the meeting in favor of (saying), ‘Just drop it. We’ll let you guys come around.’
“From the hard work of the people at that meeting, they showed me they could work out a policy that would be acceptable, I believe.”
In a nearly 20-minute press conference with local print and TV outlets at Janesville City Hall, Green and Beenblossom gave a rough outline of what would be included in the MOU. Green said the document would be completed sometime in the early part of the week.
Among the points of the memo is how each department would handle incidents in each other’s districts, including staffing levels, equipment operation, and how fires would be attacked.
In a letter from Beenblossom to Green, which was posted on Facebook by a third party, the Janesville mayor related how the two departments handled a house fire in the Beaver Hills neighborhood in rural Cedar Falls around Thanksgiving 2019.
Beenblossom said that when the crews entered the house to battle the blaze and rescue some of the residents, a younger Janesville firefighter entered with only one PSO. It is Janesville’s policy is to have a minimum of three firefighters with go into the structure with three more at the entryway as backup.
Another concern he had was that when the Janesville department is calling for mutual aid, he didn’t want to see six police cars come instead of a fire truck. The MOU states what equipment needs to be sent to the incident and which department would be in charge.
Green said that the most important takeaway from the process is the good faith officials from Janesville and Cedar Falls have.
“We want to have other communities to feel safe in their operations with us,” Green said. “What do we need to do to ensure that. We had a great discussion (Thursday) night. Certainly, as mayors, we’ll have more opportunities to do this kind of interaction. It was a great start for us.”