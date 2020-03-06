The mayors of Cedar Falls and Janesville will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Friday in Janesville City Hall to announce a memorandum of understanding between the two cities for fire protection.
Janesville Mayor David Beenblossom and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green met on Thursday to hammer out the details following the Cedar Falls City Council's decision to fully implement the Public Safety Officer (PSO) model for police and fire services. In a letter to Green, which was posted by a third party to Facebook Wednesday, Beenblossom said that the Janesville City Council could terminate the mutual aid agreement between the two cities.
In a phone interview with Waverly Newspapers on Friday, Beenblossom said the memo announced in the afternoon will spell out how Cedar Falls PSOs and Janesville firefighters will assist each other at the incident scenes.
"(It will include) how many people we send, and when we get there, we'll have an officer in charge," Beenblossom said. "It will say in black and white what we expect from Cedar Falls and what the will expect from us, and we will review this in 12 months and see if it's gotten better or worse.
"We've not taken withdrawal completely off the table, but we don't want to leave the citizens of the rural areas improperly protected."
To the north and west of the Cedar Falls city limits, Janesville and New Hartford assist with some of the rural fire calls, as Hudson would do to the south. Meanwhile, Waterloo and Cedar Falls have helped each other with some fire calls, most recently with the fire at Maple Lanes, which is being investigated as arson, on Feb. 4.
However, since the PSO program has been started in Cedar Falls, there have been some problems encountered with the Janesville department. In his letter, he referred to an incident in the Beaver Hills section of rural Cedar Falls on Nov. 22, where a house there burned and sent two residents, including one with disabilities, to the hospital.
Beenblossom wrote that a procedure was not followed, when just one of his younger firefighters was joined by one PSO to enter the house. He said there needed to be a minimum of three firefighters with airpacks to enter the building and three more at the entrance as a back-up.
"We're just wanting to make sure it's done in a manner that we're accustomed to and we're comfortable with as far as the safety side goes for our firefighters and our operating procedures," said Beenblossom, who himself was a 35-year volunteer with the Janesville department.