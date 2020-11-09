The Janesville Consolidated School District has closed down operations for two days before classes are expected to shift to full online status for at least 14 days, pending approval of a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education.
According to the school's Facebook page, there were 63 students who were absent due to COVID-19-related reasons. There were two with minor symptoms, one with major symptoms and the rest were quarantined due to exposure or for a positive test.
Over the past two weeks, more than 400 residents of Bremer County have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Classes were dismissed at 1 p.m. Monday. Online instruction is expected to begin Wednesday.
The building is closed and all extracurricular activities along with gymnasium rentals are cancelled until further notice.
Monday night's scheduled school board meeting has been moved to Zoom. A link can be obtained from Superintendent B.J. Meaney at bj.meaney@janesvilleschools.net.
Janesville students who are bussed to Waverly for individual classes at Waverly-Shell Rock High School will not be able to attend those classes. They are to contact the W-SR instructors for further instructions.
An update is expected to be provided by noon Tuesday.