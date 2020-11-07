Most major news organizations have projected former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. as the 46th President of the United States after Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College votes were added to his column to put him over the 270 needed to win the White House.
With the win, Biden becomes the first person to defeat an incumbent president since 1992, when then-Arkansas Gov. William Jefferson Clinton defeated President George H.W. Bush.
Closer to home, President Donald J. Trump Sr. carried Iowa for the second time for its six electoral votes. With 92% of the vote in as of Saturday, the president won 896,500 votes, or 53.1%, to Biden’s 757,780, or 44.9%.
It is the first time since 2000 that Iowa did not go along with the rest of the country for president. In that year, former Vice President Al Gore won Iowa’s then-seven electoral votes, but then-Texas Gov. George W. Bush won the election after a contentious recount in Florida.
Biden, who was making his third run for president, will be 78 on Nov. 20, and will be the oldest person to ever be inaugurated into the office for the first time. The previous mark was held by Trump, who was 70 at the time of his inauguration on Jan. 20, 2017.
Also, Biden’s running mate, California U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, 56, became the first woman to become vice president as well as the first woman of color, Black woman and Asian-American to be voted into the executive branch.
The AP and Fox News have Biden at 284 votes, while other organizations have him at 273, as Arizona’s 11 votes are still in the balance in most organizations’ projections. Biden has a lead in Arizona as of 11 a.m. of 20,000 votes, while he also has advantages in Georgia, for its 16 electoral votes, and in Nevada, for its six votes.
In Pennsylvania, Biden had a 34,414-vote lead over Trump, with 98% of the vote counted as of 11 a.m. Saturday. The news organizations made the call at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, approximately 82 hours after polls closed Tuesday in Alaska.
Meanwhile, Georgia has 99% of its vote counted, with Biden having a 13,000-plus vote lead, within 0.1%. The Trump campaign has indicated it will seek a recount once Georgia certifies its vote later this month.
The president’s campaign has also issued a statement not conceding the race to the Biden campaign, instead insisting it will file lawsuits for unspecified legal challenges.
Trump had 213 or 214 electoral votes, depending on the news organization, as Trump has a lead in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, and a few have called that to the president. Maine and Nebraska apportion their electoral votes by congressional district along with two going to the statewide winner.
Trump also has leads currently in North Carolina, for 15 electoral votes, and Alaska, for 3 votes, and he is expected to win those.