Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch, a native of Nashua, has been fired by his team after he and the team’s general manager were suspended by Major League Baseball following an investigation into the 2017 World Series.
Owner Jim Crane sacked Hinch and GM Jeff Luhnow Monday afternoon after MLB barred the two for one year for stealing signs using the camera and replay system in the Astros’ seven-game victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Commissioner Rob Manfred also announced that the Astros lost draft picks in 2020 and 2021 in the first and second rounds each, and the team was fined $5 million, a league record to date.
According to media reports, the Astros would signal to batters of certain pitches by banging on a garbage can in the dugout. No players who were on the 2017 Astro team will receive discipline.