The football program at Nashua-Plainfield has been suspended as of Tuesday due to a positive test of the novel coronavirus of someone within the program, according to a letter from Superintendent Keith Turner posted on the district’s Facebook page.
Turner wrote that football activities will be stopped until the district receives further public health guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Iowa High School Athletic Association.
N-P becomes the third team this fall to have football impacted by COVID-19. The other two are Belmond-Klemme, which reported “many football player-related positive COVID-19 tests,” and Dyersville Beckman, which reportedly had a player and a coach test positive, both according to reports by The Des Moines Register on Monday.
Turner’s letter did not elaborate whether it was a student-athlete or a coach who contracted the virus, but the superintendent said that students and coaches should follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including self-isolation.
“That means all high school football athletes, managers and coaches need to stay home from school until further notice,” Turner wrote. The paragraph was highlighted on the letter for emphasis.
In addition, Wednesday’s morning practices for all sports were cancelled.
First-year Huskies head coach Andrew Christensen told Waverly Newspapers in a telephone interview Wednesday morning the measures are done out of an abundance of caution.
“Football is a contact sport, so even if the majority of players weren’t in contact with this individual, if any of them were, and if they would partake in football activities, you’re going to have contact,” Christensen said. “Right now, it’s better to play it safe than be sorry later.”
With the shutdown, Friday’s season opener at Central Springs will be cancelled, and the Sept. 4 game at Postville is in doubt. Based on IHSAA COVID-19 protocols used during the baseball and softball season this summer, teams affected by the coronavirus must quarantine between 10-14 days.
The Huskies’ next scheduled game would be Sept. 11 hosting St. Ansgar. The IHSAA had shortened the regular season to seven games this season from nine, but all teams still active will be in the postseason starting Oct. 16.
Christensen said it’s an unfortunate situation, but the Huskies aren’t alone.
“In baseball, Cedar Falls only had eight games in their regular season,” he noted. “It’s just one of those years. Right now, we’re just waiting to get some feedback from the state.
“Being a smaller school, some of the guidelines… we tried to do our practices in pods as much as we could, but if you go in scrimmages and stuff, most of the kids are involved with that. Right now, I think it’s play it safe. Hopefully, there’s no more cases. You don’t want that to spread to other kids and families if it can be stopped.”
Turner, the superintendent, encouraged in the letter for families and students in all sports and activities to have conversations about the virus and “take steps to follow preventative measures that support staying safe, healthy and reducing the spread of the virus.”
“We will share more information concerning the situation, required procedures for affected individuals, and procedural safeguards for school and extracurricular activities as soon as it is received,” he added.
Christensen, the football coach, hadn’t heard much feedback from parents, as everyone is in a wait-and-see mode.
“Obviously, there’s some concern with that, just because parents don’t want to take it to their workplace,” he said. “I think they’ve been understanding as well.
“I think we’ve all tried to do a good job of not putting ourselves in situations to get it, but it’s also one of those situations it’s something that can spread pretty fast.”