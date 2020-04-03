A second area fire department has terminated its mutual aid agreement with a major city in reaction to the latter's move to terminate professional firefighters.
The New Hartford Fire Rescue posted on its Facebook page on Thursday that it will no longer support the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department because of issues over the last 18 months with public safety officers (PSOs).
New Hartford joins Janesville as towns that have terminated their 28E mutual-aid agreements with Cedar Falls after its City Council voted in February to have both police and fire services manned by cross-trained PSOs and eliminating eight firefighter positions.