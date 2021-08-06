Waverly Leisure Services announced Friday afternoon that the Rail Trail has been reopened following cleaning of debris from the July 14 tornado.
In an email to Waverly Newspapers announcing the opening, Leisure Services officials thanked the public for their patience while crews cleared the trail of the fallen trees and other damages from the EF-1 tornado that blew through the area.
"We did our best to get the trail opened as quickly as possible," the statement read. "There may be still some grooming to be done in the weeks ahead, but it's safe for use."
The trail was closed from 39th Street Southeast/Grand Avenue to Killdeer Avenue initially, but then narrowed to between Baskins Creek and Killdeer.