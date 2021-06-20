Severe T-storm Watch area

The area shaded in pink is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Sunday

The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bremer, Butler, Black Hawk and 26 other counties in Iowa until 9 p.m. Sunday.

The watch means that conditions are ripe for development of strong thunderstorms with dangerous lightning, damaging winds, possible large hail and heavy rain. A tornado is also a possibility.

A line of storms rolled through the area early Sunday morning which were not severe. The second round is expected to have some severe development.