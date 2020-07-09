The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Bremer, Butler and surrounding counties through 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9.
The watch also includes Black Hawk, Grundy, Jasper, Marshall, Poweshiek, Tama, Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Worth, Appanoose, Mahaska, Marion, Monroe, Davis, Wapello, Floyd, Mitchell, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Howard, Winneshiek, Benton, Cedar, Buchanan, Clinton, Davis, Delaware, Des Moines, Dubuque, Henry, Howard, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott, Van Buren, Washington and Worth counties, and covers the cities of Waverly, Shell Rock, Waterloo, Cedar Falls and other towns in the watch area.
The primary threats include scattered damaging wind gusts of up to 70 mph, scattered large hail of up to 1½ inches and possible tornadoes.
A thunderstorm watch means that conditions are favorable for strong thunderstorms with vivid lighting and heavy rains along with the above dangers are possible in the watch area.