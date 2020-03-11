Organizers of the Shell Rock Swing Show announced Tuesday night that this year’s show will be rescheduled to Spring 2021 due to concerns about coronavirus.
“We felt we had to make a decision this week,” said producer Larry Young. “The stage was scheduled to go up in the Boyd Building Saturday and the box office was to open Sunday.”
Spring Swing was scheduled to run for seven performances April 16-19 and April 23-25.
Organizers worried that if just one performer or crew member tested positive for the virus, it would effectively shut down the show. Another concern was for audience members.
“We have a lot of great Spring Swing supporters who have been with us for many years,” Young said. “We thought it would be unwise to risk their possible exposure if someone in the audience unknowingly had virus.”
This year marks the 55th anniversary of the show, which began in 1965. Young said the music and acts planned for this year will be staged a year from now, but exact dates have not been determined.
Box office chair Diane Steege said people who have already purchased Spring Swing 2020 tickets will receive refunds.