The Waverly-Shell Rock School District has announced the locations for both of the new Waverly elementary schools that would be built if a March 2 bond issue passes.
According to a release sent Tuesday, the district has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire land located south of St. Mary Catholic Church along Horton Road in northern Waverly. The other location, previously obtained, is a portion of the former Champions Ridge site along Iowa Highway 3 west of CUNA Mutual.
Voters will go to the polls on March 2 to decide whether to pass a $31 million bond issue that would fund the construction of the two new school buildings as well as improvements to Shell Rock Elementary and Waverly-Shell Rock High School.
According to the release, district officials had reviewed numerous factors in making site selections for the two new schools, including road access and potential traffic concerns.
“The board and district administration have been intentional about doing our due diligence to find the best possible sites for our new elementary schools should the community approve the bond issue March 2,” said Superintendent Ed Klamfoth. “We are pleased that we have now identified two strong sites.”
A facilities task force recommended the plan the W-SR School Board adopted to create two new K-4 elementary schools in Waverly and remodel the Shell Rock facility. It also calls for making an addition to the high school along with improvements to climate control for that facility.
The plans allow for a continued presence in Shell Rock while improving efficiencies throughout the district. It also allows for future growth for W-SR with a net-zero property tax impact by extending the $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation levy past 2023, when the current bonds were scheduled to mature.
For more information on the district's facility needs, go to wsrfacilities.org on the internet.