The Iowa Democratic Party has released a final tally from Monday's Iowa Caucuses, and the results are a split.
With all precincts reporting — 73 hours after the caucuses began — former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg held a two-state-delegate-equivalent (SDE) lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., but the raw headcount showed the Vermont senator had more supporters show up at the precincts.
Buttigieg earned 564.012 SDEs, about 26.2% of the total, while Sanders had 462.497, about 26.1%. The Des Moines Register estimates that each will receive 11 pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention.
However, Sanders had about 2,000 more people show up for him, getting approximately 26.6% of the headcount while Buttigieg had approximately 25%.
Rounding out the field, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass, received 387.069 SDEs and five national delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden had 341.172 SDEs and two national delegates, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., had 264.204 SDEs and one national delegate.
The next nominating contest will be the New Hampshire primary, being held on Tuesday.