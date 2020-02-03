With nearly 3 1/2 hours after the start of the Iowa Caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party had not yet reported any results.
Mandy McClure, communications director for the IDP, released the following statement:
"We found inconsistencies in the reporting of three sets of results. In addition to the tech systems being used to tabulate results, we are also using photos of results and a paper trail to validate that all results match and ensure that we have confidence and accuracy in the numbers we report," McClure said. "This is simply a reporting issue, the app did not go down and this is not a hack or an intrusion. The underlying data and paper trail is sound and will simply take time to further report the results."