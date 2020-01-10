A mechanical issue appears to have caused an SUV to catch fire in front of West Cedar Elementary School in Waverly Friday afternoon.
The Waverly Fire Department was paged just after 3 p.m. to the school as a red Buick SUV was smoldering in the parking lane along 15th Avenue Northwest near the intersection with Third Avenue Northwest.
Firefighters were able to douse the fire quickly. The driver and her son were able to exit the vehicle without injury.
Meanwhile, students at the school were dismissing for the weekend. Principal Christi Lines said the staff realized there was a problem right away.
"We moved the buses over here (onto Third Avenue) and we brought the bus riders over there," Lines told Waverly Newspapers. "Everyone was a safe distance away."
Meanwhile, parents picking up their children scrambled to avoid going through the scene of the fire as they left the school. The Waverly Fire Department continued to investigate the exact cause.