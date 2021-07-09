The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol were involved in a high-speed chase with a white van on U.S. Highway 63 Friday morning.
The chase reached speeds of about 100 mph heading southbound in the northbound lanes against traffic. Troopers deployed stop sticks under the overpass at Iowa Highway 3 north of Denver. The van’s tires were punctured and eventually went down near the bridge over the Rail Trail.
The vehicle continued on through Denver before entering the ditch near the frontage road just north of the Black Hawk County line.
Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies were also on standby keeping traffic clear on its side of Marquis Road.
After the van stopped, all passengers left the van and fled into the woods in the 2700 block of Larrabee Avenue. Deputies, troopers and Denver police have set up a perimeter, and Bremer County K-9 unit Mo has been deployed.
A farmer in the area later told Bremer County dispatch he saw one of the van's occupants emerge from a tree line along the 2100 block of 275th Street.
Deputies later reported both a male and a female were in custody at about 12:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be provided when available.