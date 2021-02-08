One driver was injured when two semis collided Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 218 north of Plainfield.
According to the Bremer County Sheriff's Office, a 2018 Freightliner truck, driven by Zoltan Pusenyak, of St. Paul, Minnesota, crossed over the median in the 1100 block of Highway 218 and struck a 2019 Peterbilt, driven by Isaac Snow, of Hanover, Ontario, Canada. Deputies responded at about 4:27 p.m.
Pusenyak was airlifted to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, by Air Care for serious injuries. Snow was no injured. Both semis were considered a total loss.
The accident remains under investigation. The Bremer County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, the Plainfield Fire Department, Waverly Ambulance and Rasmussen's Towing and Recovery.