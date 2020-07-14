Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Trowbridge batting

Waverly-Shell Rock junior Alandria Trowbridge sends up a fly ball Monday in the Go-Hawks game against Oelwein.

 Colton Carolus/Oelwein Daily Register photo

When fans left Waverly-Shell Rock High School Monday night, they saw that the host Go-Hawks had defeated Oelwein, 7-4, in the teams' regular-season finale.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, the result was reversed. According to a tweet on the @AthleticsWsr Twitter account, the Iowa Girls' High School Athletic Union determined that one of W-SR's players had played four games on Monday. That violates participation rules, thus the Go-Hawks had to forfeit the game, and it goes into the record books as a 1-0 Huskies win.

W-SR head coach Heather Zajicek did not return a call for comment by press time.

The statistics will still count for each player's performance for the season. In the game, Haley Eckerman was 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Grace Mraz had a double and an RBI in her 1-for-2 effort. Alivia Bixby also had driven in a run.

Meanwhile, Marley Hagarty allowed just two earned runs in the circle on five hits with four walks and nine strikeouts in the apparent victory. With the forfeit, she gets a no decision.

W-SR will enter the Class 4A Region 5 postseason with a 4-11 record. The Go-Hawks will face Mason City (8-14) on Thursday in the playoff opener at W-SR High School.