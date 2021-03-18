A music student at Wartburg College has filed a class-action lawsuit against the Waverly institution seeking to get a refund for her peers for the last half of the spring 2020 semester.
Sydney Warner, a current music and education major originally from Kenyon, Minnesota, filed a petition Monday in Bremer County District Court on behalf of herself and “all others similarly situated” who have paid tuition and fees to Wartburg. She claims she and her peers “because of Defendant’s response to the (COVID-19) pandemic, lost the benefit of the education for which they paid, and/or the services for which their fees were paid, without having their tuition and fees refunded to them.”
Warner seeks a “pro-rata refund of the portion of fees and tuition that was paid to Wartburg College during the time period that the campus was closed and classes went online.”
Wartburg announced on March 16 that it would close the campus two days later and move to remote learning for the rest of the semester in response to the novel coronavirus.
Warner alleges that Wartburg “did not deliver the educational services facilities, access and/or opportunities” that she and her peers had paid for.
“The online learning options being offered to Wartburg College students were subpar in practically every aspect, including the lack of facilities, materials and access to faculty,” Warner continued. “Students were deprived of the opportunity for collaborative learning and in-person dialogue, feedback and critique.”
She added that Wartburg had received about $4.3 million in CARES Act funding and has refused to refund the portion of tuition and fees for the remainder of the spring semester, approximately 50%.
Warner and her peers “did not enter into an agreement with” Wartburg “for online education, but rather sought an in-person education from” the college, she said in the petition.
The petition includes two depictions of Wartburg’s amenities, which were taken from the college’s website. Warner said that the online education the college delivered since March 18, 2020, “are in no way the equivalent of the in-person education for which” she and her peers “contracted and paid.”
“The remote education provided was worth nowhere close to the amount charged… for Spring 2020 Semester tuition,” she added. “The tuition and fees for in-person instruction at Wartburg College are higher than tuition and fees for other online institutions because such costs cover not only the academic instruction at Wartburg College, but encompass an entirely different experience…”
Warner is represented by West Des Moines attorneys J. Barton Goperlund, Brian O. Marty and Brandon M. Bohlman, of Shindler, Anderson, Goperlund & Weese P.C. with additional representation by Miami-based Hedin Hall LLP.
Waverly Newspapers has reached out to Wartburg College officials for comment.