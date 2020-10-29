Waverly Health Center officials are confirming that the hospital is experiencing “computer issues.”
Meanwhile, national outlets are reporting a malware attack on U.S. hospitals.
In 2017, Waverly Health Center dealt with a malware attack, which resulted in an upgrade of cyber security.
They would not confirm if the current problem is related to the nationally reported malware attack on U.S. hospitals.
“All hospital services are open and we continue to provide services for our community,” said Heidi Solheim, the hospital’s COO and spokesperson.
This story will be updated as more info is confirmed.