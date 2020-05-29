A Waverly man has been arrested for breaking into and stealing from three separate Butler and Bremer county businesses around Memorial Day.
According to a press release issued by Bremer County Det. Jason Ellison, and following the execution of a search warrant on May 27, Butler and Bremer county deputies charged Dylan Jones, 23, with a total of three counts of third-degree burglary, two in Butler County and one in Bremer County, as well as one count of second-degree theft in Bremer County. All four counts are Class D felonies.
According to court records from boh counties, Butler County Sheriff Jason Johnson was called to the Farmers Co-Op in Shell Rock at 7:10 a.m. May 26 when employees there found there were pry marks on three doors. Meanwhile, Bremer County deputies were informed of a missing safe at the Farmers Win Cooperative in Waverly.
A search warrant, executed on May 27, resulted in the discovery of $300 in cash, $2,585.01 in checks as well as a pry bar and a flashlight, court records show. Authorities also found a pair of shoes that matched footprints at the Shell Rock co-op as well as at Omaha Trans Loading in the Butler County Logistics Park.
According to the documents, Jones admitted to the break-ins, and that the safe from Farmers Win Co-op was dumped into the Cedar River. Waverly police assisted with the search warrant.
Jones was taken to the Bremer County Jail, where he was held prior to an appearance Thursday. He was later released on his own recognizance, and a preliminary hearing was set for 4 p.m. June 8 in the Bremer County Courthouse on the two Bremer County charges. There was no information on hearings for the Butler County counts.
Upon conviction, each charge carries up to five years in prison and up to $7,500 in fines plus surcharges and possible restitution.