Two local law enforcement agencies have great news to share.
Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett and Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell said they and law enforcement personnel took both nasal and blood tests for COVID-19.
The nasal swab checks for the presence of the coronavirus and the blood tests checks for the presence of antibodies.
Pickett said in addition to him, seven deputies, 13 jailers and the administrative staff all tested negative.
Chief Pursell said 11 members of his department tested negative.
Since the coronavirus restrictions were put in place, both agencies, which are housed at the Waverly Law Enforcement Center, have operated with limited in-person access to the public.
The sheriff’s office reopened June 3, and jail visitations started June 5. Visitors are not required to wear masks but if they choose to, they must take it down to verify their identity, according to the website.
The police department has changed the ways it responds to reported incidents, with many instances handled over the phone, the chief said.
Both agencies implemented measures to protect personnel and the public, with the wearing of personal protective equipment and additional sanitation practices.
The coronavirus tests were administered by the Bremer County Health Department.
The chief and the sheriff both said they were relieved to learn of the results.
“It’s great news,” Pursell said.