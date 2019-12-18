Waverly police are asking the public for help in a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian.
About 1 a.m. Sunday, a caller reported a person in the middle of the road in the 300 block of Second Street Southeast, just south of the Kaiser Corson Funeral Home.
Officers and first responders arrived at the scene shortly thereafter, and found the victim had sustained multiple fractures.
It was unclear how long the victim had been laying there, said WPD Capt. Jason Leonard.
The investigation is ongoing, Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell confirms.
Eventually, the victim was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. No further information is available.
“Very seldom have I ever investigated a hit-and-run when a pedestrian was involved,” Leonard said.
If anyone has any information on this accident, please call Waverly police at 319-352-5400 and select option 4 during business hours or option 3 after hours.