It's mathematically official: for the second straight year, Waverly-Shell Rock is the Class 3A state wrestling champion.
Yes, five Go-Hawks still have their state final matches to wrestle Saturday night, but after the morning's third-place matches, it became impossible for second-place Southeast Polk to catch W-SR in the team standings.
The Go-Hawks have 165 points, which is more than the Rams can reach, even if they max out.
It's sweet victory for the back-to-back champions, who got revenge on SE Polk after the state dual loss on Wednesday.
The clinching became official after senior Carter Proffitt and freshman McCrae Hagarty both got fourth place in their respective consolation brackets.
Updates will come after the awards presentation Saturday night.