At its meeting Thursday night, the Waverly-Shell Rock School Board approved a motion to place a bond issue question on the ballot for Tuesday, March 2.
In taking this action, the board accepted the petition of 700-plus electors who reside within the W-SR School District to call a special election to submit to the voters the recommendation from the W-SR Facilities Task Force that was approved by the School Board on Dec. 17. If approved by voters, the bond issue would allow the district to build two new elementary schools in Waverly, renovate Shell Rock Elementary School and make key facilities upgrades at the high school.
An approved bond issue would have a net-zero property tax rate impact for district residents.
“We are pleased to move forward with a proposal for our communities’ consideration based on the great work of the Facilities Task Force in recent months,” said Kelly Flege, board president. “The solution on the ballot would, if approved, enable the district to address its most pressing space and facility needs while maintaining current property tax rates. In that way, it is a balanced proposal that represents a sound investment for our school district.”
At this time, the district’s elementary buildings in Waverly are over capacity. There are also concerns about inefficiencies due to the age of some facilities. The plan the board approved would maintain a district presence in Shell Rock while improving efficiency throughout W-SR schools and accommodating for future growth. The district and board are now working to identify potential building sites prior to the March vote.
For more information about the district’s needs, visit https://www.wsrfacilities.org.