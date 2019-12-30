Waverly Utilities is currently in negotiation with Fox Corporation to continue to offer their cable networks including FOX News Channel, FOX Business, FS1 And FS2 to its customers.
These negotiations typically come down to the last minute before they are resolved, however, there is a possibility these channels could go black starting January 1, 2020.
Waverly Utilities is attempting to reach a fair agreement with FOX, however they are demanding unreasonable terms and rate increases that will directly impact customers’ monthly bills.
“FOX is seeking an enormous rate increase that is more than 10X the rate of inflation. In fact, since 2004, they have increased rates for Fox News Channel by almost 800%!” stated Jeff Magsamen, Waverly Utilities’ telecom director. “It is not fair to our customers to continue to absorb these kinds of rate increases while multi-billion-dollar companies make record profits.”
Waverly Utilities is fighting on its customers’ behalf to keep costs down. Updates of this negation on Waverly Utilities’ Facebook page or at www.tvonmyside.com.